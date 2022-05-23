By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 May 2022 • 16:32

Hotel staff shortage hurting the industry on the Costa Blanca North and elsewhere Image pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3928260

Hoteliers, restaurateurs and club owners across the Northern Costa Blanca say that a shortage of staff is hurting the recovery of the industry.

Owners spoken to by this publication and 20minutos say that there just aren’t the staff available, let alone the trained staff, with few people willing to go into an industry that involves long hours and low pay.

Many venues have either failed to reopen or have had to curtail their operations as they struggle to cope without the staff they need. One venue we spoke to who wished to remain anonymous, said about a third of their posts are vacant. That has meant making some adjustments to the offer, as well as to the number of days they open.

And for them this is a big concern as Spain heads into what is forecast to be a very busy summer period.

Manuel, a former hotelier spoken to by 20minutos, said after closing his bar that he now works as a waiter. The problem, he said is that: “People do not want to work on weekends and the hotel industry is made for the weekend.”

He added that there is no let-up in the industry, with long relentless hours and locals are less and less inclined to enter the industry, which up until the pandemic was supplemented by staff from across Europe. But many of those have moved to countries where the pay is better or into new careers, with most countries in Europe experiencing staff shortages.

Owners have called on the regional government to do something to help the situation, saying that the shortage is hurting the industry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.