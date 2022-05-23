By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 May 2022 • 9:27
Record number of UK billionaires make Sunday Times Rich List
The list will anger many, with the cost of living crisis putting many British citizens on the bread line, as they struggle to cope with rising prices, high energy bills, wages and pensions that haven’t kept pace.
A record number of billionaires are in the UK, including the man tasked with managing an economy that is stagnating and suffering its highest rate of inflation in more than 35 years. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer and his wide Akshata Murty with their fortune of £750 million.
Topping the list are the London-based Hinduja brothers, Sri and Gopi, whose family is the richest people in the UK with a £28bn fortune. That is up a staggering £11 billion on last year.
That is the biggest fortune recorded in the 34 years of publication of the Rich List.
The average wealth of those on the rich list rose an inflation busting eight per cent last year.
The top 20 on the UK Billionaires list
Dropping down the list are the Russian oligarchs, many of whom have had to offload assets as sanctions bite, including Roman Abramovich, who slid twenty places out of the top ten.
For some, the announcement that the UK has a record number of billionaires will be signs of a strong economy, while others will see the list as a further sign of a growing divide between the rich and the poor.
