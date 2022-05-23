By Laura Kemp • 23 May 2022 • 9:00

Best estate agents in Nueva Andalucia

FINDING a new home – whether it´s your forever base, a pied a terre, or somewhere to while away the Costa del Sol’s stunning summer months – can be an exciting but time-consuming process.

Finding the right area, a great estate agent and that dream property can be the work of months and even years if you don´t know exactly what you´re looking for or have the best advice. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has found the best estate agent in one of Spain’s most sought after and glamorous locations, Nueva Andalucia on the Costa del Sol.

Nueva Andalucia real estate prices

But first, let’s answer the question that everyone wants to know when looking for a new home, what are the prices of properties in Nueva Andalucia?

Buying a property in Nueva Andalucia not only offers you a life drenched in sunshine but many other benefits. The island has a thriving property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to buy property in Nueva Andalucia.

A two-bedroom penthouse in Nueva Andalucia will cost from around €600,000 while a four-bedroom villa in the area known as Altos de Rodeo will cost from around €800,000.

Luxury villas cost from around €2 million and can sell for anything up to €25 million.

Our recommendation Wasa Real Estates Established in 1982, Wasa Real Estate in Nueva Andalucia, Marbella, is a trusted and highly experienced Scandinavian boutique real estate agency specialising in the sale of premium properties in Nueva Andalucia, Puerto Banus, Golden Mile and La Zagaleta as well as a selection of exceptional properties on the New Golden Mile towards Estepona. In 2012, Peter Jacobsen purchased the Trademark, after working at the company for 18 years as a sales director and then a partner, and then steered the company in a new direction. With a wealth of knowledge of the local market and extensive experience, Peter turned the company into the ideal partner for clients, offering a bespoke, personal service, integrity and trust to make the journey to finding the right property in Nueva Andalucia a painless and stress-free experience. Known in the area as a trusted and reliable real estate agency, with around 35 per cent of their business being via referrals from previous clients, Wasa Real Estate also has an in-house lawyer for any legal requirements and who also specialises in the Golden Visa programme for non-EU citizens. They can also help with referrals to reputable, established interior designers, architects, builders and more when moving to Nueva Andalucia. To speak one of the experienced team at Wasa Real Estate about moving to Nueva Andalucia, visit the office located on Conjunto Casaño local 5-6 Avda. Manolete s/n 29660 Nueva Andalucia Marbella. You can also call 952 818 875 or email via [email protected] Website: Click here

