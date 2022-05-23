By Guest Writer • 23 May 2022 • 15:36

Get dressed for Marbecon Festival Credit: Marbella Council

THE Fifth Marbecon Festival returns to Marbella in June for lovers of manga, video games, comics and alternative culture after an absence of two years.

Taking place at the Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre on June 18 and 19 it will have more than 80 different activities.

Of particular interest will be the large video games area as well as several stand out attractions, including one on Marvel and DC superheroes, another on the magical world of Harry Potter and a final one on Disney as well as a softcombat tournament for sports lovers.

Get dressed up for the Cosplay catwalk and a Kpop dance contest will also be held, along with a Korean area created by volunteers from the Misul association, who organise the festival together with GO Events.

Speaking for the organisers, Irene Ruiz said that “there will be many activities, workshops, crafts and there will also be a special event for Star Wars lovers and fans will have a chance to talk to youtuber Dani Lagi, from the Strip Marvel channel and the Japanese tiktoker Armand Entreri.”

There will also be a number of tattooists in attendance and plenty of other events that will appeal to all of the family rather than adults with entry costing just €4 per person.

