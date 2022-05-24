Workman installing air conditioning suffers 15 metre fall from a roof in Malaga

By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 19:12

Image of a 061 ambulance. Credit: juntadeandalucia.es

A 43-year-old workman fell 15 metres from a roof in Malaga city while installing an air conditioning unit



As reported this Tuesday, May 24, by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 43-year-old man was injured this past Monday, May 23, after falling from the roof of a warehouse in the city of Malaga while installing an air conditioning unit.

He fell from a height of 15 metres when the corrugated iron roof on which he was working gave way. The incident has been brought to the attention of the Labour Inspectorate and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.

112 received a call at around 7:20pm informing them that a worker had fallen about 15 metres from the roof of a warehouse located on Calle Andre Gide.

Patrols from the National Police Corps were immediately mobilised, along with an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. Police sources informed 112 that the injured man was installing an air conditioner when the corrugated iron roof of the warehouse gave way.

He subsequently fell onto a double ceiling, from where he fell to the ground, suffering a lumbar injury. An ambulance transferred the wounded man in a mobile ICU to the University Clinical Hospital.

The wounded man was admitted under observation to the Emergency Department of the Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital. As reported from the hospital, the man, of foreign origin, suffered various injuries and bruises. He is progressing favourably, and awaiting the results of diagnostic tests.

Firefighters were also requested to attend the scene of the incident because the roof had become unstable after the fall. They proceeded to remove the pieces that were causing a danger.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.