Palma, Mallorca, gets 42 new accessible fountains thanks to Department of Infrastructure

By Tamsin Brown • 26 May 2022 • 15:47

Palma, Mallorca, will have 42 new accessible fountains. Image: Palma Town Hall

The Town Hall of Palma, Mallorca, is in the process of installing new specially adapted water fountains as part of its efforts to make the city more accessible.

On May 20, the Palma Town Hall announced that the Department of Infrastructure and Accessibility has already begun installing new fountains that are more accessible. Two fountains in the Parc de les Estacions, one in the Santa Isabel playground and three in the Wifi park have already been adapted.

Over the next few weeks, the Department of Infrastructure will continue making such adaptations. The project has an investment of €36,202.

The new accessible fountains will be located in the following areas of Palma: Parc del Crèdit Balear, Plaça dels Nins, Plaça de Josep Maria Llompart, Parc de Ponent, Parc del Rafal Vell, La Fertilitzadora, Son Oliva, Bernat Visca, Les Veles, Son Rossinyol, Gaspar Rul-lan, Baltasar Valentí, Capità Ramonell Boix, Vicari Joaquim Fuster, Cala Marçal, La Ribera, Camí de Son Banya, Parc Krekovic, Baladre-Àlber, Son Gibert, Bosc de la Ribera, Les Cases de Son Ametler, Cala Malgrana, Camí de Son Fangos, El Pil-larí Nou, La FEMU, Parc de les Vies, Parc de Son Pedrals and Can Palou.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.