By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 12:14

Tragedy as 19-month-old British toddler drowns in Spain's Alicante Credit: Creative Commons

A 19-month-old British toddler drowned in a private swimming pool in Aigües, Alicante, Spain, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU), as reported by ElMundo.

According to the report on the British toddler, at around 6.15pm. on Wednesday, May, 25, the CICU was alerted that a child had fallen into the water in a private pool in Aigües and had been pulled out unconscious.

The CICU mobilised the medical helicopter based in the province and a Basic Life Support unit to the scene. A neighbour began basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques until the arrival of the medical services.

Once on the scene, the SAMU air medical team continued with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques, but there was no response. The medical team confirmed the death of the 19-month-old toddler.

Sources have since confirmed that the young toddler was British although it is not currently clear if the toddler was on holiday with his family or lived in Spain.

The news comes less than a month after reports of two people drowning in a Spanish lake in Sevilla.

The Junta de Andalucia confirmed that on April 30, two people died after entering a lake in the Sevilla town of Guillena. The incident happened at Los Lagos del Serrano, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

