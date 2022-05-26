By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 8:00

Ukraine accuses NATO of “doing literally nothing” to stop Russia. Image: Tong Su/ Unsplash

ONE of the top diplomats from Ukraine has spoken out against NATO and accused them of ‘doing nothing’ to stop Russia’s invasion of the now war-torn country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the World Economic Forum in Davos that although ‘NATO allies have helped them’, they have ‘done nothing’ to stop Russia.

“NATO as an alliance, as an institution, is completely sidelined and doing literally nothing. I’m sorry to say it,” Kuleba said on Wednesday, May 26.

However, he did commend the EU for its “revolutionary, groundbreaking decisions, which even they themselves did not expect to make”.

“At the beginning of the war, there was a public sentiment that NATO was the strong force and the EU was only capable of expressing various different levels of concern,” the foreign minister said.

“But war is always a test that takes the masks off.”

In fact, Kuleba’s claims of NATO doing nothing look set to continue as the North Atlantic military alliance’s chief confirmed they will not be sending troops into Ukraine anytime soon.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, May 24, that NATO will ‘continue to support Ukraine, but will not send troops to the country.’

Stoltenberg said that “NATO has been supporting our valuable partner Ukraine since 2014. But our main task is to protect our NATO allies. Therefore, we must prevent this bloody war from escalating into a full-scale war in Europe between NATO and Russia.”

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO will support Ukraine in its right to self-defence against Russian aggression, “but NATO will not become a party to the war. We will not send NATO troops to the front and will not directly participate in the war. Support – yes, but not direct intervention, ”the secretary-general said.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine again this year, NATO was ready. We deployed additional forces to the east of our Alliance. Today, we have over 40,000 troops under direct NATO command, backed by significant air and naval assets.

“We doubled the number of multinational battlegroups from the Baltic to the Black Sea and we have 100,000 troops on high alert, ready to respond to any aggression and to defend every inch of NATO territory,” he said.