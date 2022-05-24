By Matthew Roscoe • 24 May 2022 • 16:36

'NATO will not send troops to Ukraine' chief Jens Stoltenberg tells Davos Forum. Image: NATO Press/ Twitter

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the World Economic Forum’s annual ‘Davos’ meeting today that the North Atlantic Military Alliance will ‘continue to support Ukraine, but will not send troops to the country.’

Speaking on Tuesday, May 24, NATO’s chief said that “NATO has been supporting our valuable partner Ukraine since 2014. But our main task is to protect our NATO allies. Therefore, we must prevent this bloody war from escalating into a full-scale war in Europe between NATO and Russia.”

Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO will support Ukraine in its right to self-defence against Russian aggression, “but NATO will not become a party to the war. We will not send NATO troops to the front and will not directly participate in the war. Support – yes, but not direct intervention, ”the secretary-general said.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine again this year, NATO was ready. We deployed additional forces to the east of our Alliance. Today, we have over 40,000 troops under direct NATO command, backed by significant air and naval assets.

“We doubled the number of multinational battlegroups from the Baltic to the Black Sea and we have 100,000 troops on high alert, ready to respond to any aggression and to defend every inch of NATO territory,” he said.