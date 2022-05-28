Nijar (Almeria) districts can once more hold their traditional summer fiestas

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 14:00

SUMMER FIESTAS: Nijar’s Citizens Participation councillor prepares for summer celebrations Photo credit: Nijar town hall

THE round of summer fiestas celebrated in Nijar’s 22 districts began on May 27 in Ferran Perez.

It will be the first time since 2019 that these traditional and very local fiestas can be held, owing to the Covid pandemic.

“This year is going to be special because people want to return to the streets, share their dances and games and have contact with their neighbours,” said Nijar’s Citizens’ Participation councillor Maria Nieves Lopez.

“These fiestas are a success even before they’ve started, thanks to this coming together and participation that we’re seeing,” Lopez said.

The councillor explained that the town hall set Nijar’s fiestas machinery in motion last December when doubts began to clear and they realised that normality would return to the streets.

“We made contact with the different districts’ committees and at the same time began making preparations for the activities in their programmes,” Lopez said.

“The €360,000 budget allocation will cover the cost of hiring orchestras and the day of children’s games that each district always organises.”

Lopez went on to explain that Nijar’s mayor Esperanza Perez believes that the soul of the fiestas resides in the people.

“That’s why it is so important to us that the fiestas committees should be in charge of programming their own celebrations,” she said.

