Lester Piggott: Legendary jockey dies aged 86

Lester Piggott’s son-in-law has announced that the legendary jockey has died aged 86.

Reported by Sky News on May 29, Lester Piggot is believed to have died in a hospital in Switzerland although the cause of death has not yet been released.

Piggot’s son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, said: “Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning.

“I really don’t wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen (Maureen Haggas, Piggott’s daughter) will be making a statement later.”

The revered jockey enjoyed a long career of almost 50 years during which he rode over 4,400 winners.

His final win came on Palacegate Jack at Haydock in 1994, a few weeks before his 59th birthday.

Piggott, who retired in 1995, rode his first winner at the age of 12. That race back in 1948 was also at Haydock.

Crowned champion jockey 11 times between 1960 and 1982, he was inducted into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame in 2021.

Known as the “The Long Fellow”, he kept himself thirty pounds (14kg) under his natural weight to remain competitive. A rider whose style was imitated by mnay who followed him, Piggot was convicted of tax fraud in 1987 and sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Lester Piggott, who died at the age of 86, is a legendary jockey being regarded as one of the greatest flat racing jockeys of all time.