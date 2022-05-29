By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 18:16

Mexico: Second COVID-19 death this month. Credit Wikimedia

After a six-day lull, the second death this month from Covid-19 was registered yesterday, Saturday 28 May, in Mexico

Likewise, 87 cases were detected, which means that two cases were confirmed every 33 minutes, according to the Yucatan Times.

The Ministry of Health, Mexico, estimates that there are 2,470,824 cases of Covid-19 in Mexico. This indicator is calculated with the confirmed infections, the percentage of positivity, and the epidemiological association and 1,807,676 people recovered from the disease.

Mexico has now surpassed 209,000 deaths from Covid-19

Mexico is the country with the third-highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. Brazil is in second place with 348,718 deaths, and the United States remain in first place with 561,758.

With regards to the vaccine, of all the people who received the vaccine in Mexico, 14,745 presented adverse reactions, and 160 were serious.

