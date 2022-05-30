By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 15:51

Tributes pour in following death of Emmerdale's Shadrach Dingle actor Credit: Emmerdale Wiki

Andy Devine, best known for his role as Shadrach Dingle on the popular soap Emmerdale, reportedly died on January 27 aged 79, with his death only being announced today.

“Sad to read the news Andy Devine has died. Back in January it seems. Best known as #Emmerdale’s Shadrach Dingle, he played Betty’s wedding photographer in a 1995 episode of Coronation Street, returning in 2000 as a radio DJ,” read one tweet.

Sad to read the news Andy Devine has died. Back in January it seems. Best known as #Emmerdale’s Shadrach Dingle, he played Betty’s wedding photographer in a 1995 episode of Coronation Street, returning in 2000 as a radio DJ. pic.twitter.com/Q965jmnq1L — The Corrie Poll (@TheCorriePoll) May 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TheCorriePoll

“Rip Andy Devine – aka shadrach dingle in @emmerdale I’ve just heard the news. He passed away at the end of January only now as his death been announced.. loved shadrach #Emmerdale #ClassicEmmerdale,” read another tweet.

“RIP Andy Devine 😥 Shadrack Dingle was a great character ❤,” read another post.

“I’m very sorry to hear that the Dingle star – Andy Devine died aged 79 earlier in the year – please accept my condolences to all of you to former & current colleagues of @emmerdale,” read another tweet.

Andy Devine starred in minor roles for much of his career, such as an uncredited Draconian Guard in various episodes of the Doctor Who story Frontier in Space, as well as a more prominent role as a gay man Channel 4’s Queer As Folk.

He left Emmerdale following a role of more than 10 years after the storyline killed off his character by using alcohol abuse.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.