PHISHING: What should be done if you are affected by a bank phishing fraud. image: pixabay

What should you do if you are affected by a bank phishing fraud? In this article, Carlos Baos of White & Baos law firm gives advice on what you should do if you become a victim of bank fraud.

Online banking makes our lives easier, we can now easily make payments from our phones or computers – but it has also increased bank fraud crimes, also known as phishing. Phishing attacks are among the most common and dangerous internet crimes. Cybercriminals seek to steal our private information (credit card details, online passwords, etc) and use it to perform financial transactions with our money.

Normally, you are asked by criminals to produce or introduce your password for various reasons. Then, once you give them to the false app or website, the scammer appropriates your information and trades with your money.

Banking entities are required by law to implement a reinforced authentication system. That means, they must ask you for your personal password plus another code of verification. In addition, banks are asked to have in place mechanisms that allow them to detect breaches in the authentication process or in the use of passwords.

What should you do when you are a victim of a phishing attack?

Notifying the bank

Report the police.

And then, you could ask the bank for reimbursement of the funds withdrawn without your authorisation.

The Spanish laws understand that normally the bank will be liable to pay you back the money unless they can prove that you acted fraudulently or gross negligence was committed by the bank client.

