By Euro Weekly News Media • 31 May 2022 • 16:36
PHISHING: What should be done if you are affected by a bank phishing fraud. image: pixabay
Online banking makes our lives easier, we can now easily make payments from our phones or computers – but it has also increased bank fraud crimes, also known as phishing. Phishing attacks are among the most common and dangerous internet crimes. Cybercriminals seek to steal our private information (credit card details, online passwords, etc) and use it to perform financial transactions with our money.
Normally, you are asked by criminals to produce or introduce your password for various reasons. Then, once you give them to the false app or website, the scammer appropriates your information and trades with your money.
Banking entities are required by law to implement a reinforced authentication system. That means, they must ask you for your personal password plus another code of verification. In addition, banks are asked to have in place mechanisms that allow them to detect breaches in the authentication process or in the use of passwords.
And then, you could ask the bank for reimbursement of the funds withdrawn without your authorisation.
The Spanish laws understand that normally the bank will be liable to pay you back the money unless they can prove that you acted fraudulently or gross negligence was committed by the bank client.
If you have been a victim of bank phishing, at White & Baos we will give you expert legal advice on Spanish Banking law.
Contact White & Baos.
Telephone: 966 426 185
Email: [email protected]
You may be interested in the following articles/services:
Revolving cards. Claim against your bank. Expert solicitors. Time limitation, nullity, lack of transparency and usury. Court precedents.
Claims against banks. The mortgage swap or the interest financial swap. New legal success against banks. Spanish banking law.
You can claim against the bank: floor clause, expenses, multi-currency, etc. even if the mortgage was paid or you gave the property in lieu of payment to the bank.
The information provided in this article is not intended to be legal advice, it simply transmits information related to legal issues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.