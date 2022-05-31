By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 14:18

Image: San Javier Town Hall offers 560 free places for the Summer Schools 2022. Image: AytoSanJavier

SAN JAVIER is offering free places for this year’s summer school which will run during the mornings of July and August for children from 3 to 12-years-old.

From Tuesday, May 31 until June 8, residents can apply for one of the 560 free places offered by the Municipal Summer School 2022 of San Javier, for children aged 3 to 12.

The summer school is divided into fortnights and will operate during July and August from 9 am to 2 pm, with the possibility of requesting an extension from 7.30 am to 2.30 pm, although in this case there will be limited places, as well as those for children with special needs, which will also be limited.

The only requirement to apply for one of these free places at the Summer School is to be registered in the municipality of San Javier, although, in the event of vacancies, children enrolled in centres in the municipality without being registered may apply.

If there are still vacancies, children registered in another municipality with at least one parent working in the municipality of San Javier will also be accepted.

Applications must be submitted at the Town Hall Registry, the Registry of the Social Services Centre in Santiago de la Ribera, or through the electronic site of the Town Hall of San Javier.

Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The information has been disseminated in schools and public spaces and can also be consulted on the web www.sanjavier.es.

