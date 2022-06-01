Treasurer and Vice-President of MABS Cancer Support named in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

By Laura Kemp • 01 June 2022 • 23:45

Beverley Thompson. Image - British Embassy Madrid

The Treasurer and Vice-President of MABS Cancer Support, Beverley Thompson, is among four UK nationals in Spain named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Beverley Thompson, Treasurer and Vice-President of MABS Cancer Support has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to voluntary charitable work in Spain, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Thursday 2 June 2022.

Beverley Thompson first started volunteering for a small branch of MABS in Mazarron after moving there in 2005. After the charity’s accountant left, Beverley stepped in and within a short time was looking after the accounts for MABS across Murcia province, and has acted as treasurer ever since – one of the core team of three running the foundation. She had overall responsibility for the purchase, design and opening of the MABS respite home on Camposol in 2018. The home provides 24-hour respite and palliative care to cancer patients in Murcia and, thanks to Beverley’s tenacity, is now eligible to apply for annual grant funding for the running costs from the regional government.

HMA Hugh Elliott said: “I had the pleasure – and honour – of visiting the MABS hospice in Camposol last year and saw first-hand the extraordinary services they provide to cancer patients and their families. Bev was instrumental in setting this up and she should be immensely proud of what she has achieved. Whilst MABS does not exclusively support British Nationals, they fill the gap for many of my compatriots, who do not have family nearby to help them during a very difficult time. That all this is done on a purely voluntary basis is quite extraordinary and a testament to the dedication of Bev and all the MABS volunteers.”

Beverley Thompson said: “Being awarded the British Empire Medal from Her Majesty is just fantastic and I am truly honoured. But I must recognise the amazing job the MABS volunteers do every single day and the strength and support given to me by my husband Keith should not be overlooked. From the bottom of my heart – thank you all!”

The four UK nationals named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List are:

An MBE to Heather Rosemary MUNTANER, Lately headteacher, Queen’s College, Mallorca, Spain. “For services to the promotion of British education, language and culture in Spain”.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Brandon JONES, Founder of Gay Sitges Link, Sitges English Theatre Company and the Welsh-Catalan Cultural Association, Sitges, Spain. “For services to the British community in Sitges, Spain”.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Beverley THOMPSON, Finance Director, Vice President and volunteer, MABS Cancer Support Foundation, Murcia Province, Spain. “For services to voluntary charitable work in Spain”.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) to Larry YASKIEL, Honorary Editor, Lancelot Island Journal, Lanzarote, Spain. “For services to the British community in Lanzarote”.