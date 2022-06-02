Torrox offers summer astronomical night-time hiking trails with expert guides

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 20:28

Torrox is offering summer astronomical night-time hiking trails with expert guides. Image: Torrox Town Hall

The town of Torrox, Malaga, has two upcoming night-time hiking trails that will allows walkers to observe and admire some impressive astronomical phenomena.

Now that the good weather is here, the Department of Sports of the Torrox Town Hall has organised, with the collaboration of the association Tiempo Sub, three night-time astronomical hiking excursions.

The councillor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández, and the technical secretary of Tiempo Sub, Pepe Pérez, announced the three hiking excursions on May 27. The first excursion has already taken place (May 28) and allowed walkers to observe the conjunction of Venus and Mercury.

The remaining excursions, set for August 13 (Perseids meteor shower) and September 3 (waxing harvest moon), will take place in the old town, the area of El Peñoncillo and the beach of Las Dunas in La Carraca. There will be a specialist to explain the astronomical observations.

The price is €5 for the general public, while it will be free for members of the Department of Sports and the Tiempo Sub association. To register, call 952539927 or email [email protected].

