Balanegra (Almeria) celebrates its seventh anniversary as the province’s 103rd municipality

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 23:02

BALANEGRA RESIDENT: Diputacion president Javier Aureliano Garcia celebrates town’s seventh anniversary as a municipality Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

BALANEGRA celebrated the seventh anniversary of day it became Almeria’s 103rd municipality on June 2.

This was the first time the town’s had been able to celebrate Municipality Day since 2019 owing to the pandemic, pointed out Javier Aureliano Garcia, the Balanegra-born president of the Diputacion provincial council.

Carmen Crespo, who heads the Junta’s Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries department was also present at the event presided by Balanegra’s mayor Nuria Rodriguez.

“In these seven years, Balanegra’s population has increased by 10 per cent, and the public administrations have been obliged to provide services and infrastructure,” the Diputacion president said.

Garcia admitted that much remained to be done to ensure that the services which a Balanegra resident received were the same as those provided in the province’s other municipalities.

“Collaboration between the institutions has been essential in ensuring that Balanegrenses have the same opportunities as other Almeria residents,” he said.

He was proud to be a Balanegrense, Garcia added.

“All the values that have made our province great are concentrated in our town and the residents, employees and companies to whom we are paying tribute today,” he said.

