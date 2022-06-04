Flowers for the Patroness after Almeria returns to the first division

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 20:36

FLORAL OFFERING: Trainer ‘Rubi’ and Mohamed El Assy Photo credit: Union Deportivo Almeria

THE Union Deportivo Almeria football club went up to Spain’s First Division following its May 29 match against Leganes.

The team visited the Virgen del Mar sanctuary, taking flowers to Almeria’s Patroness on June 3 in a ritual that was even more special than usual, as Almeria has returned to the First Division after seven years.

The club was acquired in 2019 by Turki Al-Sheikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, who bought out the former owner Alfonso Garcia, a businessman from Aguilas (Murcia).

Dispelling fans’ doubts about whether the new owner would want to keep up the traditional visits to the Patroness, the club’s managing director Mohamed El Assy accompanied the UD Almeria players and staff to the sanctuary on June 3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.