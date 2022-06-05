Mayor Eduardo Dolon wants to know people’s opinions about Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 19:11

INFORMAL POLL : Eduardo Dolon (second left) wants to know what people think about Torrevieja Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

EDUARDO DOLON, Torrevieja’s mayor was out and about on June 4 and 5, talking to residents and visitors.

He explained that he and his councillors wanted to hear their opinions about the way the municipality has been run for the past three years, and said afterwards that the encounters were “very productive.”

Earlier on June 4, Dolon and most members of the local government had visited the La Mata social centre where they announced plans for the future sports stadium.

“La Mata has needed to complete its sports infrastructure with a covered installation with facilities for all types of sport,” he said.

Work on the stadium, which will be located near the N-332 roundabout, is due to start in September or October.

From La Mata, Dolon continued to the Paseo Juan Aparicio in the centre of Torrevieja where he and his councillors spoke to passers-by, followed by another session on June 5, in Plaza de la Constitucion.

