Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal rises fractionally on Monday, June 6

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 21:53

Image of electricity meters. Credit: Creative Commons

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Monday, June 6, will be 183.06 per cent more expensive than last year.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise again this Monday, June 6. It increases by just a fraction of 0.67 per cent compared to this Sunday, June 5. This small rise in the price sees energy remain below the €200/MWh mark.

According to data published by the Iberian Market Operator of Energy (OMIE), and collected by Europa Press, specifically, the average price tomorrow will be €194.94/MWh, one euro more expensive than this Sunday’s price of €193.65/MWh.

Monday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €235.80/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €168.05/MWh, will take place between 5pm and 6pm. Compared to a year ago, tomorrow’s average price is 183.06 per cent more expensive than the €68.87/MWh of June 6, 2021.

These prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

