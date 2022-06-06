By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 19:52

AESAN recall potentially dangerous cans of tuna distributed in the Valencia region Credit: Creative Commons

A batch of cans of canned tuna distributed in the Valencia Region are to be withdrawn from the market after the presence of histamine was detected, according to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN).

The presence of histamine in canned tuna in sunflower oil was reported by the the autonomous community of La Rioja which, through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI), informed the Agency of the problem found in the Montey and Didilo brands of one kilo tuna with an expiry date of February 8, 2027, as reported on June, 6, by Levante.

There is no record in Spain of any reported case associated with this alert, but the Ministry of Consumer Affairs recommends that people who have the products included in this alert at home do not consume them and return them to the point of purchase.

It is not ruled out that it may have been distributed in other autonomous communities, in addition to Valencia.

