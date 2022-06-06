By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 June 2022 • 11:00

Rescue workers continue search for light aircraft wreckage - Image Google Maps

Rescue workers have continued to search for any sign of a light aircraft or any wreckage this morning June 6, after the plane went down near Rotterdam.

Emergency services in the area are according to DutchNews continuing to search near the mouth of the Caland Canal outside Rotterdam, after a flight carrying two people went down into the sea late on Sunday.

The plane, which was en route from Germany to France, crashed into the sea however there was no indication where it had gone down.

Although some wreckage and personal items were found overnight by a Rotterdam port patrol boat, there has been no sign of either the plane or the passengers.

According to the emergency services the plane appears to have gotten into difficulty and crashed into the sea. They add that the chances of finding survivors are minimal with the combination of the impact and the sea temperatures making the chances of survival very slim.

It is understood that the sea in the area where the plane went down is around 25 metres deep with strong currents and murky water making searches difficult.

Divers and an underwater drone are now searching for the wreck.

It is not known whether the inclement weather over parts of northern Europe caused the plane to crash or whether it mechanical problems were to blame.

No further details have been released regarding the light aircraft or the occupants.

