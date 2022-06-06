By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 13:53

Russia does not rule out entry of peacekeepers into Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

Russia believes peacekeepers in Ukraine are a possibility in the future according to the head of Russia’s State Duma Defence Committee, Andrey Kartapolov.

Russia’s future demand for peacekeepers in Ukraine, from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, was mentioned by the head of the State Duma Defence Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, on Monday June, 6, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.

“We cannot rule out that there will be demand for peacekeepers from the CSTO countries in the liberated territories of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics because we are unlikely to agree that some NATO countries will try to go there under the guise of peacekeepers, although this topic has been thrown in by our former Western partners more than once or twice,” he said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia, with headquarters in Moscow, Russia, which is made up of several post-Soviet states.

It was founded on February, 14, 1992, by the countries of Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and is currently chaired by Nicole Pashinyan with Stanislav Zas acting as Secretary General.

The news follows the latest operational update of the Ukrainian Navy, which claimed that the Putin’s Black Sea Fleet has been pushed back from the Ukrainian coast at a distance of more than a hundred kilometres.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.