By Joshua Manning • 06 June 2022 • 18:33

Three upcoming family events in the province of Almeria, Spain Credit: ASHAL

Ranging from food to music, these three upcoming events in Almeria can be enjoyed by the whole family during the months of June and July.

World Tapas Day Almeria

Thursday, June 17, is set to celebrate a new edition of the World Tapas Day, and Almeria, land of tapas, will join the party from June 16 to July 3.

For a month you can venture to 60 establishments in the capital and the province of Almeria, tasting the fantastic and tasty tapas prepared by the associated establishments, and with each drink you will get your ticket for a prize draw.

Different provincial catering associations in Spain (in the case of Almeria, ASHAL) will launch several tapas routes distributed throughout the Spanish geography and that will highlight the work and know-how of the Spanish catering establishments.

Family Escape Room Almeria

The Provincial Council of Almeria is going to celebrate Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day with a ‘Family Escape Room’ workshop that will travel to 13 municipalities in the province of Almeria.

The Escape Room is aimed at families in municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants and aims to offer a leisure space to share and understand the value of doing things together and to stimulate individuals to be creative and look for better methods that generate solutions and results of greater satisfaction, at the same time as encouraging them to innovate and try new ideas.

The provincial deputy for the Family, Carmen Belén López, explained the objectives that have been set by the Provincial Council with this initiative:

– To create an educational leisure space for family coexistence.

– To improve communication and ties between family and intergenerational relationships by means of participation and cooperation activities.

The project started on June, 3 and will be carried out in a total of 13 municipalities: Albanchez, Alboloduy, Bentarique, Castro de Filabres, Cuevas del Almanzora, Fiñana, Gérgal, Huércal de Almería, La Mojonera, Laujar, Olula de Castro, Sorbas, Taberno.

Festial Urban Lei

The capital of Almería is getting ready to bring back the second edition of Festial Urban Lei.

From July 7 to July 10, the urban culture festival will give a voice, to the most ‘street’ artists.

Skaters, graffiti artists, tattoo artists, Dj’s and many more creative artists will bring a programme of activities that will turn Almería into the capital of urban talent.

An event in which the nexus of all the activities will be inclusion and where everyone is welcome, as this year in addition to having artists and volunteers with functional diversity, all spaces will be accessible.

