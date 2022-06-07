BREAKING: Two dead in Aldi supermarket shooting in Schwalmstadt, Germany

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 June 2022 • 15:51

A SHOOTING at an Aldi supermarket in Schwalmstadt in northern Hesse, Germany claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday, June 7.

The supermarket shooting in Germany occurred at an Aldi in Schwalmstadt-Treysa at around 1 pm local time. According to police in Homberg (Efze), there were “shots in a shop where the two lifeless bodies were then discovered.”

A police spokesman said: “The background to the crime is currently unknown. The police are on site with strong forces. There is no danger to the population.”

Local media reports suggest that a man and a woman were killed at the scene.

According to eyewitness reports, a man was pursuing a woman into the store but when she screamed for help, he shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

The witness said that it initially sounded like a glass had broken. Therefore, many customers of the store did not notice the crime at first, as reported by augsburger-allgemeine.de.

The news outlet suggests that the woman was 53-years-old and the gunman was 58.

Schwalmstadt is about halfway between Marburg and Kassel and is the largest city in the Schwalm-Eder district. As of December 31, 2020, the municipality had around 18,000 inhabitants.

