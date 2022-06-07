By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 15:56

Spain reports further Kinder Egg salmonella cases two months after outbreak Credit: Twitter @kinderus

Spain confirmed two further cases and three probable cases of monophasic ‘Salmonella Typhimurium’ related to the chocolate products made in a factory in Arlon (Belgium) by the Kinder company.

The latest Kinder Egg salmonella cases in Spain, mean that as of June, 3, there are a total of 370 cases of salmonella and 22 probable cases identified in the EU and the UK, while globally the figure stands at 445: 423 confirmed and 22 probable.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) warned that the salmonella outbreak is characterised by a “high proportion” of hospitalised cases (around 40 per cent) and some cases with severe clinical symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea.

Belgian authorities closed the Kinder chocolate factory due to the rise in cases of salmonella on April, 8.

The factory, owned by Italian chocolate giant Ferrero, was closed “following the findings of the last few hours that information provided by Ferrero is incomplete,” Belgium’s food safety authority AFSCA said in a statement.

The ECDC also notes that public health and food safety authorities are conducting further investigations in countries where cases have been reported to “identify the cause and extent of the contamination, and to ensure that contaminated products are not placed on the market”.

The salmonella link was originally found after investigations carried out by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland discovered three-packs of Kinder eggs with best before dates that ranged from 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.