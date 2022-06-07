By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 June 2022 • 13:32

The voice behind Meryl Streep and Julie Andrews dies aged 90 Image Twitter @EGB

The voice that gave life to Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews and many other famous actresses in Spain has died at the age of 90.

Rosa Guiñón, whose death was announced by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Twitter on Tuesday 7 was a Catalan actress.

Widely known in Spanish circles she was used to dubbing the voices of many of the top English speaking actresses over the years.

She completed more than 1,700 films during her long career including many of the most iconic and fondly remembered movies of all time. Included in her roles was the character played by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Mary Poppins in the 1964 classic and Natalie Wood in West Side Story back in 1961.

More recently she filled in for everyone from Meryl Streep to Barbara Streisand.

Fallece la actriz de doblaje Rosa Guiñón, voz habitual de Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews o Barbra Streisand. pic.twitter.com/DZ2r0LBuQV — Academia de Cine (@Academiadecine) June 6, 2022

Married to fellow voice artist Rogelio Hernández who gave voice to Michael Caine, Jack Nicholson, Paul Newman and Marlon Brando., she leaves behind a daughter who has followed in her parent’s footsteps

Rosa María Hernández Guiñón plays Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith and Ashley Judd.

Tributes have poured in for the actress including from the likes of Antonio Banderas, with many having had the pleasure of working with the voice behind Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews and others.

