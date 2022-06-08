Section of a viaduct on the A-6 motorway in Leon province collapses

By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 1:41
Image of the collapsed section of the Castro viaduct in Leon province.
Credit: [email protected]
According to information provided to EFE by the Traffic Subsector of the Guardia Civil this Tuesday, June 7, along with the Ministry of Transport, one part of a viaduct on the A-6 motorway collapsed. The incident occurred very close to the border between the provinces of Lugo and Leon.
No injuries have been reported and traffic flow was not affected as the section that fell was still under construction so was not open to traffic. The cause of the collapse is still unknown, and a full investigation has been launched.
Sources consulted by EFE explained that the Castro viaduct collapse happened in the Leon province region of Vega de Valcarce, at Km431 of the motorway, in the direction of A Coruña, very close to the border with the province of Lugo.
The viaduct has been undergoing refurbishment work for approximately twelve months. Traffic at the time of the incident was concentrated in the section with the two lanes that are usually used in the direction of Madrid. As reported by the Ministry of Transport, traffic from the A-6 was diverted at Km 431, onto the N-6.
