Section of a viaduct on the A-6 motorway in Leon province collapses

By Chris King • 08 June 2022 • 1:41

Image of the collapsed section of the Castro viaduct in Leon province. Credit: [email protected]

A section of the Castro viaduct in the province of Leon has collapsed during refurbishment work.

According to information provided to EFE by the Traffic Subsector of the Guardia Civil this Tuesday, June 7, along with the Ministry of Transport, one part of a viaduct on the A-6 motorway collapsed. The incident occurred very close to the border between the provinces of Lugo and Leon.

No injuries have been reported and traffic flow was not affected as the section that fell was still under construction so was not open to traffic. The cause of the collapse is still unknown, and a full investigation has been launched.