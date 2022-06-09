By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 17:14

Club 55 Classic Cars hosts charity event for Ukraine in Moraira. Image: Club 55 Classic Cars

Club 55 Classic Cars recently held a hugely successful charity event in Moraira, on the Costa Blanca, to raise money for Ukraine.

On Sunday, June 5, Club 55 Classic Cars in Moraira, Alicante, organised an event for raising funds for Ukrainians located in the area. They approached their members with classic cars, sports cars and supercars and asked them to offer passenger rides in their cars for children and adults for a €20 donation to SOS Ucrania. The event was held at the Moraira Castle with hundreds, if not thousands, of people passing through.

The charity event had a fabulous turnout with some stunning cars and a huge amount of interest from the public. They had cars ranging from the latest Ferrari to a Concours-winning Series 1 Jaguar E-Type, a stunning fully restored Chevelle SS with a 454 C.I. V8, an ex-Dutch police Porsche 911 and an ex-police British TR4. The local Mustang Owners Club also showed up in force and there was a huge array of other beautiful cars.

All in all, Club 55 Classic Cars managed to raise a fantastic €1320 for the charity and had a fabulous day.

