Second booster dose of Covid vaccine approved for the over-80s age group in Spain

By Chris King • 09 June 2022 • 22:16

Image of a person receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. Credit: junta de andalucia

The administration of a second booster dose of Covid vaccine to the over 80s age group has been approved in Spain.

Spain’s Public Health Commission has today, Thursday, June 9, given approval for the administration of a second booster dose of the Covid vaccine in the most vulnerable population. This is aimed especially at people in residences and those over 80 years of age, at “the most appropriate time, depending on the epidemiological situation”, according to okdiario.com.

Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, made an appearance today before the Health and Consumer Affairs Commission of the Congress of Deputies where she reported on the actions carried out against Covid and the new surveillance and control system after the acute phase of the pandemic.

“Experts and the Public Health Commission believe that, although it will be necessary to administer a second booster dose, everything indicates that yes, the most appropriate moment should be established according to the epidemiological situation, which is highly probable with the arrival of vaccines adapted to the new variants”, she explained.

According to Darias, this is the ‘last proposal’ made by the health advisers, which ‘is based on the epidemiological situation and on the assessment of the immunity of people over 80 years of age and residents of nursing homes’.

This second booster dose of the Covid vaccine has only been administered in Spain to the population included in group 7 of the Vaccination Strategy so far. These include some cancer patients, transplant recipients, patients on dialysis or hemodialysis, and those over 40 years of age with Down syndrome or taking immunosuppressive drugs.

In April, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), endorsed the fourth dose for those over 80 years of age.

