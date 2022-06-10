By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 16:32

Pope Francis cancels Congo and South Sudan trips due to knee problems Credit: Creative Commons

Pope Francis has cancelled his upcoming Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan due to knee problems.

Pope Francis’ trip was originally supposed to take place during the first week of July, but his knee problems have caused the trip to be postponed to a later date according to an announcement by the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, on Friday, June, 10.

The announcement stated:

“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardise the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined.”

Pope Francis has reportedly been suffering from knee pain for months, causing him to cancel various different engagements and more recently causing him difficulty walking.

On Thursday, May, 5, 85-year-old Pope Francis was seen publicly in a wheelchair in the Paul VI hall of the Vatican, during a meeting of sisters and nuns belonging to a Catholic organisation.

This is not the first time he has used a wheelchair, as he had to use one following an operation on his colon in 2021, however, he had never been seen at a public event using a wheelchair.

