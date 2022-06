Selling your home in Quesada: The complete guide

By Annie Dabb • 10 June 2022 • 16:08

Are you thinking of selling your home in Quesada but have become overwhelmed with preparing documents, finding out how much your property is worth, the question of how quickly your property will sell and how to begin the process? Well, the Euro Weekly News has created this guide on the best way to sell your home in Quesada, including the best people to help you on the journey to making your sale as smooth as possible.

This guide will show you the best way to sell a property in Quesada, find out what your property is worth in Quesada, the timeframe of selling your property and the documents you will need – as well as an all-important estate agent to help you on your journey.

What is the best way to sell a property in Quesada?

Spain is one of the most popular places in the world for expats to buy property in and move to. Who wouldn’t want a second home in the sun? There are also those that look for an investment abroad; due to the recent expansion and urbanisation of Quesada, investing in property here has proven to given an excellent return.

This means the housing market in Costa Blanca is very active. However, like with most things in Spain, having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important and helpful things you can do when selling your home.

From dealing with legal issues to ensuring there’s no miscommunication with translating, making sure that you find buyers who can complete the transaction, and selling in your desired timeframe, a reputable and experienced estate agent is the ultimate way to ensure a problem-free sale.

So, now you know the best way to sell your property, now to find an experienced agent to help you…

Estate agents for selling your home in Quesada

What is my property worth in Quesada?

Quesada is a relatively modern area and offers much in the way of excitement and a good quality of life in Spain. For this reason, it is considered one of Spain’s current hotspots for those thinking of moving full-time or investing in a holiday home.

You might find it difficult to find a one-bedroom apartment, but two-bedroom apartments can be anywhere from €100,000 and €300,00o, a townhouse is worth around €130,000 a villa usually starts at around €600,000 but can go up to millions of Euros.

Speak to an estate agent to get an accurate valuation of your property and move your sale forward.

How quickly can you sell your property on Costa Blanca?

The housing market in Spain is very active, and many homes are selling faster than they used to due to growing interest.

Although the paperwork and process can take some time, once these have been arranged and dealt with, expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property and your asking price. Do be sure to leave some room for negotiation.

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Quesada?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are a not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Quesada?

There are many documents you need when selling a house in Spain. The best, fastest and safest way to make sure that you have everything you need in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and guide you through the processes.

The main documents you need may include:

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.