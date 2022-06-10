By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 15:05

Six workers injured as festival stage in Santiago de Compostela collapses Credit: Twitter @HelicoSantiago

The workers were injured whilst mounting the festival stage in Santiago de Compostela, on Friday, June, 10.

Part of a stage that was being set up for the O Son do Camiño concert series in Santiago de Compostela has collapsed and at least six people have been injured, two of them in serious condition, according to data provided by the Xunta, as reported by ElDiario.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 12.30 p.m. on Friday at Monte do Gozo, when the festival stage was being erected by the workers for the concerts, scheduled for next week.

“Multi-victim accident in Santiago de Compostela #HEMS #Emergencies #Galicia #31yearswithyou #HEMS #Emergencies #Galicia #31yearswithyou”, read a Tweet by Santiago Emergency medical helicopter service, alongside footage of the helicopter airlifting the victims to a hospital.

Credit: Twitter @HelicoSantiago

Emergency medical services, the Santiago fire brigade and the Spanish National Police rushed to the scene where two of the workers were seriously injured and four others were slightly injured.

An investigation in to the causes of the collapse of the festival stage is now being carried out, with the second vice-president of the Galician government, Diego Calvo, stating that for the moment “the possibility of cancelling the festival has not been put on the table”.

