By Matthew Roscoe • 11 June 2022 • 8:25

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 11. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Saturday, June 11, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another 16 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Friday, June 10, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 150 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 32,050, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian tanks, which has risen by ten. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1419.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 11.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 11.06 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/eLn1G2k365 pic.twitter.com/Gh7Kbp8of6 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) June 11, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, June 7 in the Bahmut and Severodonetsk region – which the British Ministry of Defence recently reveal Russia controls the majority of but at the cost of heavy casualties.

A detailed breakdown of the 108th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 16 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3466 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of seven more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) means that Russia has lost 579 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed 10 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, taking to total destroyed by Ukrainian forces to 2448.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.