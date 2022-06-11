By Laura Kemp • 11 June 2022 • 16:13
Spanish health agency warns of withdrawal of well-known drug to lower cholestorol. Image - Pixabay
In a warning published on Thursday, June 9, the Aemps said the drug that is being withdrawn is made by the Cinfa laboratories.
This withdrawal specifically affects batch BT1432, ‘packaged with an unauthorised version of cases and inserts’, and this is the reason why it has been classified as a Class 2 defect by the entity.
The Aemps has also urged autonomous communities to monitor the withdrawal of this product.
The Aemps website states that Simvastatin is used in conjunction with a cholesterol-lowering diet in cases where there are “high levels of cholesterol in the blood (primary hypercholesterolemia) or levels fatty substances in the blood (mixed hyperlipidemia), an inherited disease (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), which increases the level of cholesterol in the blood, coronary heart disease (CHD) or if you have a high risk of coronary heart disease (because you have diabetes, history of stroke or other blood vessel disease).”
