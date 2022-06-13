Stableford for Montgo Golf Society at their latest match in Oliva (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 10:42
MONTGO GOLF: Latest competition winners
Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society
The winner was Mick Farmer with 37 points, followed by the Socicety’s captain George Braddick in second place with 36 points, while Keith Cottrell with 35 points came third, beating John Day on countback.
There were two Nearest the Pin prizes won by Sally Cottrell and Nigel Siddall, but no Twos.
There was also a singles knockout match between Peter Gardiner and Mike Connelly, with Peter beating Mike six and five.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.