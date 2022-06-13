Stableford for Montgo Golf Society at their latest match in Oliva (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 10:42

MONTGO GOLF: Latest competition winners Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

MONTGO GOLF SOCIETY played a Stableford competition on June 10, sponsored by the Society.

The winner was Mick Farmer with 37 points, followed by the Socicety’s captain George Braddick in second place with 36 points, while Keith Cottrell with 35 points came third, beating John Day on countback.

There were two Nearest the Pin prizes won by Sally Cottrell and Nigel Siddall, but no Twos.

There was also a singles knockout match between Peter Gardiner and Mike Connelly, with Peter beating Mike six and five.

