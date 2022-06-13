By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 June 2022 • 22:18

Teulada-Moraira to install "strategic" surveillance cameras Photo credit: Joanbanjo

The Teulada- Moraira City Council has approved the installation of what it describes as “strategic” surveillance cameras.

The announcement on June 13 said that the cameras would be installed to allow the council to better manage the use of roads in the area, including infringements and also accidents. In addition, the council hopes the cameras will allow them to deal with some of the vandalism that affects the community from time to time.

The first phase of the installation will take place shortly with the contract signed by the council including image management and a two-year warranty on the equipment.

Although the issues of vandalism, accidents and traffic violations are not believed to be significant, it is understood that the council wants to be in a position to limit any incidents by installing strategic surveillance cameras.

