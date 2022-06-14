Former footballer dies today aged 85

By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 13:08
Former Rangers footballer, Davie Wilson, has died today. Credit Rangers Football Club Twitter
Rangers Football Club announced the sad news today with a statement that read “Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85.”
“Davie made his competitive debut for his boyhood club in January 1957 in a league game against Dundee.”
“He made 373 appearances across 11 seasons at Ibrox, playing under Scot Symon, scoring a total of 158 goals before departing the club in 1967 to join Dundee United.”
“The winger was also part of the Rangers team that reached the 1961 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Fiorentina.”
“For Gers, he won four League titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups as part of 11 honours with his beloved club.”
“At an international level, Wilson had a successful career with Scotland, earning 22 caps and scoring 10 goals for his country.”
“Wilson was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland after contributing great achievements and success for each of these teams.”
“Davie was said to have ‘loved Rangers with every breath.'”
“The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.