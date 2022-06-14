Former footballer dies today aged 85

Rangers Football Club announced the sad news today with a statement that read “Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85.”

“Davie made his competitive debut for his boyhood club in January 1957 in a league game against Dundee.”

“He made 373 appearances across 11 seasons at Ibrox, playing under Scot Symon, scoring a total of 158 goals before departing the club in 1967 to join Dundee United.”

“The winger was also part of the Rangers team that reached the 1961 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Fiorentina.”

“For Gers, he won four League titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups as part of 11 honours with his beloved club.”

“At an international level, Wilson had a successful career with Scotland, earning 22 caps and scoring 10 goals for his country.”

“Wilson was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland after contributing great achievements and success for each of these teams.”

“Davie was said to have ‘loved Rangers with every breath.'”

“The thoughts of the directors, staff and players of Rangers are today with the family and friends of Davie.”