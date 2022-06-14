Teulada street closures, detours and prohibitions due to works on Avenida del Mediterráneo

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 June 2022 • 16:34

Avenida del Mediterráneo - Image Google

June 15 sees much-needed repair works to the Avenida del Mediterráneo begin, which will result in some detours, street closures and prohibitions as the main road through Teulada.

The works, which could last a week, will see new asphalt laid and the Gabriel Miró roundabout restructured. Although it is likely to cause some inconvenience and some disruption, the work is long overdue with parts of the road having become near impassable.

Raúl Llobell, Teulada Moraira’s mayor said: “The renewal of the asphalt on Avenida del Mediterráneo and the adaptation of the roundabout in Plaza Gabriel Miró will complete necessary and demanded work.

“It is one of the access routes important to the two urban centres of Teulada Moraira. In addition, the type of asphalt will be in accordance with the new regulations, since it will absorb the maximum noise of the vehicles that pass through it.”

He continued saying: “It will be an action that will benefit both the traffic and the residents who live on the avenue.” From the City Council of Teulada please understand these works and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The council has asked people to allow a little extra time to pass through Teulada as there will be a deviation in place, which could result in heavier traffic and delays. There will also be some parking and other restrictions that need to be taken into account when visiting the town.

During the execution of the works, there will be different road closures and lane deviations, as well as parking prohibitions at different points of the avenue (previously indicated). In addition, they must take into account that there may be retentions and heavy traffic.

The works on Avenida del Mediterráneo are long overdue and whilst they may cause some disruption in the short term, they will be welcomed by everyone who uses the road.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.