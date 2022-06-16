Second Time Around shop in Alcaucin, Malaga, holds raffle for Ukraine

By Tamsin Brown • 16 June 2022 • 8:14

The Second Time Around shop in Alcaucin, Malaga, is holding a raffle for Ukraine. Image: Second Time Around

Various prizes have been very generously donated for the raffle that the shop Second Time Around, in Axarquia, is holding in aid of Ukraine.

As it has cost the Maydan Malaga Ukrainian Association on the Costa del Sol more than €4,000 just to get everyone’s donations to Poland and other places, the Second Time Around shop in Alcaucin is holding a raffle from which all proceeds will go towards getting people’s lovely donations to their rightful places.

Maydan has also asked for pet food because the hostel that some people are being put up in does not allow animals, so they all have to be looked after in some sort of pound. They also need water purifying tablets and baby formula.

There are some very nice prizes for the raffle, all of which have been donated by customers. Second Time Around wishes to thank each and every one of them for the donations.

Those who would like to donate a prize or purchase a raffle ticket can drop something into Second Time Around or La Raqueta Market. Tickets cost €1 for one strip or €2 for three strips. The raffle will be drawn on June 30.

