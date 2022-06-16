By Joshua Manning • 16 June 2022 • 16:53

Tragedy as retired British man dies after five hour ambulance delay Credit: Twitter @Ldn_Ambulance

A 94-year-old British man has reportedly died following a five hour ambulance delay, after suffering a bad fall.

British national, Kenneth Shadbolt phoned emergency services three separate times before an ambulance arrived, a delay of five hours later, whereupon he was found on the floor unconscious, later suffering a “very large” brain bleed and dying in hospital, as reported by the Telegraph.

Ninety-four-year-old Kenneth Shadbolt was a retired factory worker, as well as carpenter, who lived alone in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, where he suffered the eventually fatal fall on March 23.

His son Jerry Shadbolt spoke on the incident stating:

“The doctors were saying his injuries were non-survivable, but would they have been non-survivable if he’d arrived at hospital four hours earlier? I’d like an answer to that question.”

“I know we all die and I know my father was 94, but he was fully alert and going out and about on his bike and enjoying his gardening. I really do feel that if he had received immediate care, he might still be out in his garden.

“But instead, he was on his own for his last few hours. He must have felt so abandoned and alone on his bedroom floor. That’s the most troubling part of it for me.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.