By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 14:07

Almeria's Football Club to see huge increase in budget @U_D_Almeria

Following UD Almeria’s ascension to First Division, Almeria’s football club is upping its budget in preparation for its next season.

Almeria’s budget for UD Almeria includes €15 million for the remodelling of the Estadio Mediterraneo – from July with the general director and CEO, Mohamed El Assy, recalling that Saudi Arabian companies want to expand in Spain and see Almeria as the best showcases, as reported by La Voz de Almeria.

The CEO claimed that the budged has risen from €9 million to €40 million, stating:

“We hope that with the promotion many more will come. When we arrived the sponsorship income was around €400,000, with Urcisol covering a large part of it, and Turki covered it with €6 million.”

“This year we have had €3.3 million from Spanish companies, V3.5 million from Saudi Arabia. The club’s track record has also won over the companies in this country”.

Television revenues combined with a substantial increase in sponsorship and a possible big transfer of a player such as Umar Sadiq, Almeria’s football club are set to see an increased budget, the likes of which the club have never seen before.

The first signing of the season is yet to be made official, but the club is believed to be looking at better players from the First Division, as well as the international market

