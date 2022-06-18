By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 June 2022 • 14:10

UK temperatures set to tumble by up to 15 degrees Image: pexels/Sabaar Khan

Rain and thunderstorms are set to follow the hottest day this year causing temperatures to tumble by up to 15 degrees overnight.

MetOffice forecasters said on June 18 that following the three hottest days of the year, the UK will see a sharp drop in temperatures on Sunday. The hot weather that has affected the UK, France and Spain saw a high of 32.7 C in Santon Downham in Suffolk.

With the warm Africa air that was descending on Western Europe coming to an end, the weather will give way to cooler conditions more in keeping with the time of year.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in the Midlands could see temperatures drop to the mid tends, as an influx of cooler Atlantic air moves over the country.

It will be cooler and cloudier for many this afternoon, with rain for some 🌧️ Sunshine and showers in the north 🌦️ …with the last of the heat in the far southeast 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/cbyhrV388n — Met Office (@metoffice) June 18, 2022

Temperatures in the North West could see temperatures drop to the lower teens after unseasonal highs of 30 c.

The north and the south are likely to see thunderstorms with flood warnings in place for many regions across England and Scotland. Spring tides could bring flooding to parts of London, Scotland and the Orkney Islands as rivers reach peak levels.

Flooding is expected two hours either side of the early morning high tide, between midnight and dawn.

The Metoffice has asked people to take care with temperatures set to tumble as the rains return.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.