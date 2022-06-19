By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 10:55

Prince William poses with his three children in Jordan for Father´s Day photo. Twitter/Kensingtonroyal

TO CELEBRATE Father´s Day in the UK today, June 19, Kensington Palace has releases a new image of Prince William with his three children.

Reportedly taken in Jordan, The Duke of Cambridge can be seen smiling alongside his children, Prince George, 8 and Princess Charlotte, 7, with Prince Louis, 4, on his shoulders.

The future king also tweeted the message: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

Twitter users flooded social media to praise the image:

One user, Kelly Brogan, said: “It shows on their faces how much they love their dad and it shows on Prince Williams face how much he love being their dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Meanwhile, Rosa said: “Happy Father’s day to the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, a lovely good father, no doubt he had an excellent model to mirror from his own father, Prince Charles to whom deserves this same greeting.”