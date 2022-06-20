By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 20:29

Photo of a Guardia Civil vehicle. image: guardia civil

A unit of the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Service has found the bodies of two mountaineers reported missing in Granada province.

As reported by 112 Emergency services of Andalucia today, Monday, June 20, the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Service have found the bodies of a man and a woman who had been missing since yesterday, Sunday, June 19.

The couple, aged between 40 and 50 years old, had been mountaineering in Granada province, and were reportedly discovered near the start of the Trevelez ravine.

112 received an alert from a relative of the couple at around 8:50pm on the evening of Sunday, June 19, informing the operator that they had not returned home from their mountaineering trip earlier that day.

Patrols from the Guardia Civil were immediately deployed to the location, along with the Fire Department. It was a unit from the Benemerita that eventually located the lifeless bodies of the two people. The circumstances surrounding their death have not yet been revealed, and an investigation is ongoing, as reported by granadadigital.es.

