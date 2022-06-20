By Guest Writer • 20 June 2022 • 12:09

Scene from Anything Goes the new musical Credit: Cine Yelmo

IF you can’t get to a West End musical it will come to you as Cine Yelmo presents a screening of the stage revival of musical Anything Goes on June 30.

Recorded live at the Barbican Centre in London, this new production of the classic musical comedy comes to the big screen thanks to +Que Cine, the alternative content window of Cine Yelmo.

It is a heart-warming five-star musical romance headlined by Sutton Foster, celebrated queen of Broadway; opposite Robert Lindsay (My Family), winner of three Olivier Awards and a Tony Award; Felicity Kendal (The Good Life), winner of the Evening Standard Theatre Award; and Gary Wilmot (Chicago), one of the West End’s most beloved legends.

When the SS American puts to sea, etiquette and social conventions fly out the ship’s windows. Two unlikely couples embark on the path to true love, proving that sometimes fate needs a little help.

This hilarious musical set as the cast crosses the Atlantic is directed by Kathleen Marshall, award-winning Broadway director and choreographer. A wacky sea voyage to Cole Porter ‘s upbeat score including I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top and Anything Goes.

With its heady romance, spectacular dance scenes and some of theatre’s most memorable songs, this remake of the classic musical comedy Anything Goes will transport viewers back to the Golden Age of high society from the comfort of their armchair.

Showing in 18 cinemas across Spain, those living on the Costa del Sol can book for this one-off musical event at Cine Yelmo Vialia Malaga (https://www.yelmocines.es/sinopsis/anything-goes) with tickets starting at €8.90 per person.

