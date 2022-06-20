BREAKING NEWS: Heathrow calls for 10% cut in flights as baggage problems persist Close
Spain claims its economic recovery plan has a strong growth forecast

By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 14:40

Credit: @mine_cogob

Spain’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has claimed that the nation will see a strong growth thanks to its recovery plan.

Nadia Calvino, Spain’s Economic Minister, spoke of the growth of the nation’s economy thanks to its recovery plan, as shared by the official twitter account for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

“The response to the crises has protected the productive fabric, employment and family incomes.”

“We have a strong economic growth forecast, higher than that of our neighbouring countries. Agencies are forecasting growth of between 4% and 4.8% for 🇪🇸.”

“The government is acting decisively with effective measures that are bringing inflation down by 2 to 3 points, bringing it in line with the euro area average in May.”

“👉🏽We need to work on a scenario of higher inflation for longer at the international level,” said the Minister on Spain’s economic recovery plan.

Credit: @mine_cogob

“Our economic policy is marked by three principles: fiscal responsibility, social justice and structural reforms.”

“We have a good #RecoveryPlan, the resources to make it a reality and we are making good progress. Spain is leading its deployment in Europe.”

“State investments finance 29,000 projects in areas such as electric mobility, low-emission zones or building refurbishment.”

“👉🏽In #digitalisation we are investing approximately 20,000M€ in the #EspañaDigital agenda,” concluded the Minister on Spain’s economic recovery plan.

Credit: @mine_cogob

 

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

