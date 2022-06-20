BREAKING NEWS: Heathrow calls for 10% cut in flights as baggage problems persist Close
Top Hollywood actor visits war-torn Ukraine on humanitarian mission

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 June 2022 • 18:02

Top Hollywood actor visits war-torn Ukraine on humanitarian mission. Image: Ukraine MoD/ Twitter

HOLLYWOOD actor Ben Stiller is currently in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission after visiting refugees in Poland over the weekend.

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, who is a long-term Goodwill ambassador for UNHCR – the UN refugee agency, has arrived in Makariv, Kyiv Region of Ukraine on Monday, June 20 after meeting Ukrainians in Poland over the weekend and travelling to Lviv, where he was spotted near the monument to Taras Shevchenko.

 

Before his trip to Lviv – which recently had the Beskydy railway tunnel destroyed by Russian missiles, Hollywood actor Ben Stiller arrived in Poland to meet with Ukrainians.

“I am here to learn and share the stories of Ukrainians that illustrate the impact of war on a person and amplify calls for solidarity,” he said.

Following his trip to Poland, Stiller made his way to Kyiv, where he has been pictured in various locations.

The 56-year-old was visiting Kyiv on World Refugee Day on Monday, June 20.

To mark World Refugee Day, the UNHCR shared a video of the actor in which he said: “Hey, I’m Ben Stiller and I’m here in Ukraine.

“I’m meeting people who have been impacted by the war and hearing how it has changed their lives.

“War and violence are devastating people all over the world.

“Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

According to the UN, more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began of which 90 per cent are women and children.

According to the UN, more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began of which 90 per cent are women and children.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

