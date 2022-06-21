N332 website and Facebook page hit major milestone

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 10:52

N332 logo - Image N332

The N332 website and Facebook page run by volunteer police offices in Spain hit a milestone on June 20, when its posts reached an amazing eight million views in one week.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page on June 21 after a busy news week, although they say they have no idea why this happened.

For those of you who don’t know who N332 are or haven’t used the site then you are missing out on valuable advice for road users across Spain, and all in English.

N332, which is run in their own time by a number of local police, was set up to help foreigners using the road network in Spain to understand the rules of the road, as well as to keep people informed of changes in the law.

The Facebook page is used to provide current information whilst the website is used to provide full explanations of the laws in Spain, including providing advice and guidance. The site makes use of both text, drawings and animations to help users clarify their understanding of the rules of the road, which can be quite different to other countries across Europe.

If you haven’t already used N332 website and Facebook page, then you would be well advised to do so. There is a reason why the site achieved eight million hits in a week, the information is a must for road users.

